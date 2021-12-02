Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $400.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $343.55.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $318.21 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $143.40 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after buying an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after buying an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after buying an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

