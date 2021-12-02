Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.55.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $318.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.77. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $143.40 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.68, for a total value of $2,377,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.