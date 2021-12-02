Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $400.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target raised by Truist from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $417.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.55.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $318.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.71 and a 200 day moving average of $258.77. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $143.40 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $529,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $995,953.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total value of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.