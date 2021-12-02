Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $430.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $343.55.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $318.21 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $143.40 and a 52-week high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of -164.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $101,184,361. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,281,000 after acquiring an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,933,000 after acquiring an additional 300,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

