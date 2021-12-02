Zytronic (LON:ZYT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $164.92

Shares of Zytronic plc (LON:ZYT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.92 ($2.15) and traded as low as GBX 164.51 ($2.15). Zytronic shares last traded at GBX 170 ($2.22), with a volume of 12,740 shares.

The company has a market cap of £28.80 million and a PE ratio of -30.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 164.92. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Zytronic (LON:ZYT)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Zytronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zytronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.