$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications also reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 434.98%. The firm had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,688. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHEN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after buying an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,562,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.