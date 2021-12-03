-$0.06 EPS Expected for Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Absolute Software.

ABST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 5.9% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,842. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a market capitalization of $422.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.92 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is -199.98%.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

