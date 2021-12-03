-$0.12 EPS Expected for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.02). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings of ($1.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.16) to ($2.32). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.03.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. 851,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,142. Hyatt Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

