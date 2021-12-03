-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPPI shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

