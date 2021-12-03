-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.98). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ SPPI opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.91.
About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
