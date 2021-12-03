$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,718 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,725,000 after purchasing an additional 669,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter worth $20,809,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.83. 6,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,445. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

