$0.75 EPS Expected for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Power Integrations reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

NASDAQ:POWI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.70. 681,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.60. Power Integrations has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,796,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 788.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Power Integrations during the second quarter worth about $15,267,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $16,850,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

