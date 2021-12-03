$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.01. Texas Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.28.

In related news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry L. Helm bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.52 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,697 shares of company stock worth $1,924,577. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,684.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 207,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,126,000 after buying an additional 195,715 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,811,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,529,000 after buying an additional 289,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. 598,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,041. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $54.27 and a 12-month high of $93.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.96.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.