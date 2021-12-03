$10.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report $10.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.64 million to $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $11.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $35.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $58.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.77 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $5.51 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,867,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,059,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,602,000 after acquiring an additional 653,387 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 575,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,567,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

