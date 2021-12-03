$108.11 Million in Sales Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) to report sales of $108.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $108.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $107.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares reported sales of $100.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full-year sales of $417.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $416.28 million to $417.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $439.85 million, with estimates ranging from $431.71 million to $444.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 19.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

SFBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $2,723,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 99.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.51. 1,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,298. ServisFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.22%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

