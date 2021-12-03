1,218 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in KLA by 262.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after buying an additional 257,780 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter worth $68,927,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in KLA by 151.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 273,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,825,000 after buying an additional 165,203 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,442. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.65.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $402.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. KLA Co. has a one year low of $252.02 and a one year high of $428.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.10. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

