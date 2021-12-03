1,240 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Donaldson stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

