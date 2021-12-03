13,339 Shares in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 37.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The stock has a market cap of $246.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,311.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

