$144.55 Million in Sales Expected for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) will report sales of $144.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $148.55 million and the lowest is $140.00 million. 3D Systems reported sales of $172.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full-year sales of $609.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $604.77 million to $613.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $574.50 million, with estimates ranging from $550.00 million to $598.24 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. 161,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,707,555. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02.

In other 3D Systems news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $143,057.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,863 shares of company stock valued at $464,577. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,190,845 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,676,000 after acquiring an additional 456,426 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,300 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 67.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

