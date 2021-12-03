$147.12 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report $147.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.23 million. Mesa Air Group reported sales of $108.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year sales of $519.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $530.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $663.80 million, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $741.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

MESA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mesa Air Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 708.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

