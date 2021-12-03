155 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 155 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 115.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.88.

NYSE PAYC opened at $439.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $437.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.84, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

