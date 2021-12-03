$159.20 Million in Sales Expected for Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will post $159.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.50 million and the lowest is $155.30 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full year sales of $769.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $765.90 million to $772.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $966.82 million, with estimates ranging from $958.10 million to $977.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

NYSE:COOK traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. 612,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,842. Traeger has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $44,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $1,230,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $4,709,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

