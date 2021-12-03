17,300 Shares in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 22.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth $208,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the second quarter worth $331,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.61 per share, with a total value of $496,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Annovis Bio stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $132.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.16 million, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.86.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

