1,991 Shares in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $15.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -0.04. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.48 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tom Frohlich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 1,215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $17,010,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $912,981. 29.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

