1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 38.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.76 million and approximately $28,728.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000577 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000464 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000305 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00095143 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

