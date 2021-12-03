$2.21 EPS Expected for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.34. American Tower reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $9.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.42 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $266.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,353. The firm has a market cap of $121.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

