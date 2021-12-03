207,833 Shares in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orange by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,559,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,717,000 after buying an additional 57,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Orange by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,170,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Orange by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 175,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orange by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 760,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

ORAN stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3382 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Orange in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

