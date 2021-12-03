21,126 Shares in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Resonant in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Resonant in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RESN opened at $1.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 4.25. Resonant Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.04.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

