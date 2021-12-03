2,123 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moller Financial Services lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 249,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $235,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $32.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

