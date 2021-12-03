$215.81 Million in Sales Expected for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce $215.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $212.44 million to $220.20 million. Kadant reported sales of $168.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $783.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $780.50 million to $788.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $900.37 million, with estimates ranging from $881.22 million to $919.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kadant.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.69, for a total transaction of $5,542,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI traded down $6.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.62. 505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.80. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.32. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $129.00 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.29%.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadant (KAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.