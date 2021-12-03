21,920 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.85. 9,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,401. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.64 and a 52 week high of $107.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.14.

