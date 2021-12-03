$26.81 Million in Sales Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to report $26.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.21 million and the lowest is $25.91 million. CuriosityStream reported sales of $11.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full year sales of $70.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.89 million to $71.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $121.37 million, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $129.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 million. CuriosityStream had a negative net margin of 75.71% and a negative return on equity of 28.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CURI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CuriosityStream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CuriosityStream in the second quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its position in shares of CuriosityStream by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CURI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 607,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,816. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.24. CuriosityStream has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $347.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.45.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

