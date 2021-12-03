3,171 Shares in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,641 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,663,000. Finally, Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,729,383. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $176.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,064 shares of company stock valued at $24,844,019 over the last three months. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.63.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.