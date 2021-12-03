338 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 2.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.8% during the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML stock opened at $789.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $799.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $765.19. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $449.12 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $323.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. New Street Research downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.