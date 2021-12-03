$36.63 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce $36.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.98 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $29.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $137.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.54 million to $138.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.18 million, with estimates ranging from $144.26 million to $163.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLYM shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.29. 338,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

