360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. CLSA lifted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

