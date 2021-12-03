$389.88 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) will post sales of $389.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $388.11 million. Trade Desk reported sales of $319.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 5,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,413 shares of company stock worth $32,678,130. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.51. 6,009,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,268,253. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

