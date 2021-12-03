3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) & Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) Critical Contrast

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquid Media Group and 3D Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 410.14 -$4.64 million ($0.41) -2.73 3D Systems $557.24 million 4.87 -$149.59 million $2.46 8.63

Liquid Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems. Liquid Media Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3D Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liquid Media Group and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A 3D Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00

3D Systems has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.51%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Risk & Volatility

Liquid Media Group has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liquid Media Group and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -14,555.88% -47.16% -40.84% 3D Systems 48.39% 0.72% 0.48%

Summary

3D Systems beats Liquid Media Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

