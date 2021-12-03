3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $345.50

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 345.50 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 345.17 ($4.51), with a volume of 367403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.47).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of 3i Infrastructure in a report on Friday, October 15th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 325.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 313.80. The firm has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 19.00 and a current ratio of 19.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.23 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.90. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

About 3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

