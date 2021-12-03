$415.97 Million in Sales Expected for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) will post $415.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $428.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.00 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $417.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $423.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “above average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.10.

Shares of WTFC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,959. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $97.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.23%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $200,181.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 207.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,751,000 after purchasing an additional 140,585 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 83.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $757,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the third quarter worth about $2,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

