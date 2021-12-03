43,935 Shares in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Purchased by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,793,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,953,000 after buying an additional 3,031,708 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,565 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,806,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,547,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,202 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 327.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after purchasing an additional 917,300 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.54.

