4,500 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $81.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

