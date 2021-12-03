460 Shares in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Assurant by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,181,000 after purchasing an additional 111,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Assurant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,405,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Assurant by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after acquiring an additional 291,234 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its 200 day moving average is $160.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

