$474.80 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $474.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $479.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGCP opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

