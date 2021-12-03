$474.80 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post $474.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $478.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $471.00 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $479.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BGC Partners.
BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $473.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BGC Partners by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BGCP opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $6.51.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.34%.
BGC Partners Company Profile
BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BGC Partners (BGCP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.