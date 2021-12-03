$5.76 Million in Sales Expected for Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will report $5.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.10 million. Akerna reported sales of $4.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year sales of $19.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $20.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $28.34 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $33.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.95.

Akerna stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Akerna has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a market cap of $68.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.52.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the second quarter worth $56,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Akerna by 28.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna during the first quarter worth $90,000. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

