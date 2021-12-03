$51.42 Million in Sales Expected for WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to report $51.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.10 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full-year sales of $190.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $256.89 million, with estimates ranging from $254.60 million to $258.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

Several research analysts have commented on MAPS shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WM Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,719. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

