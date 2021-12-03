5,479 Shares in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 25,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 406.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $333,000.

OIH traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.66. 1,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,722. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $147.88 and a 1 year high of $248.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.00.

