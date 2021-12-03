57,911 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $233.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.60 and a 12-month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

