$607.50 Million in Sales Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report sales of $607.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $600.00 million and the highest is $615.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $435.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.52 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Sunday, October 24th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 59.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY opened at $72.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.91%.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

