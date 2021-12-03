$670,000.00 in Sales Expected for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to announce sales of $670,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 million. Trevena posted sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 857.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year sales of $1.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $840,000.00 to $1.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.32 million, with estimates ranging from $2.68 million to $11.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative net margin of 1,194.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevena in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 221.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after buying an additional 7,704,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trevena by 2,972.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 2,577,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 93.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 1,311,611 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Trevena by 149.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,087,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 1,250,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trevena by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after buying an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRVN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.65. 1,481,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,550,860. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.19. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

