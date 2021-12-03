$7.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.78 and the lowest is $7.12. Nucor reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 463.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $22.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.15 to $23.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $17.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.42.

Nucor stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.25. 220,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,877. Nucor has a 1 year low of $47.94 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.56.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nucor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.